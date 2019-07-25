Power Financial (TSE:PWF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Power Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of PWF stock opened at C$29.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.01. Power Financial has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$17.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Power Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Financial

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

