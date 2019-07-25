Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.59. Power REIT shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 1,490 shares traded.

In related news, CEO David H. Lesser bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $25,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,302 shares of company stock worth $49,464.

Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

