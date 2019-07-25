Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ball by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,755,000 after purchasing an additional 311,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,389. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.81.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $392,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $182,684.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,826,549.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,288 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.01.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

