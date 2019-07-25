Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.1% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,028,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,805,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,157,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.61. 21,948,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,918,428. The company has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

