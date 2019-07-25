Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON PHP opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.05. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

