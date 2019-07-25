Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 138 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,607,000 after buying an additional 203,345 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $8,294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,881 shares of company stock worth $21,638,228 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.49. 1,162,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.24. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

