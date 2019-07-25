Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 91 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,803,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,566. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Summit Redstone downgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

