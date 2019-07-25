Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 59.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.7% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

