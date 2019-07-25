Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,776,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,765,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,085,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,276,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.54. 2,981,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 157.04%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4953 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

