Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Celgene were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 89.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.22.

Celgene stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.17. 4,311,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,218. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

