Private Trust Co. NA Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,121,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,660,000 after acquiring an additional 582,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,201,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,144,161.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,577,542 shares of company stock valued at $30,896,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 338,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

