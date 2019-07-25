Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 203.3% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.85. 155,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,131. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.