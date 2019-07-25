Private Trust Co. NA Takes $548,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded down $8.47 on Thursday, reaching $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

