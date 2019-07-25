PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $79,383.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00292833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.01659264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024454 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00120532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

