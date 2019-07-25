Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,468 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 438,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 109,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,672,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $116.52. The company has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,859,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,679 shares of company stock worth $33,268,886 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

