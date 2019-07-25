Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,123 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. InVitae makes up about 2.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of InVitae worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 321,241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other InVitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $171,519.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,067. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on InVitae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,916. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.52.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 81.52%. The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

