Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.14 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.61-1.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.00. 694,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,088. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $131.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

In other Proofpoint news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $281,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,051,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,913. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

