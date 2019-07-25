Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target dropped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE PRLB traded down $10.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 738,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.38. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

