PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on September 27th

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.27. 14,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,444. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $179.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 35.70%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total transaction of $101,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Trenton Groves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $320,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

