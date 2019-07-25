Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Psychemedics has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Psychemedics has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

In other Psychemedics news, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $27,552.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $252,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 9,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $90,883.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $250,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

