Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on Pyxis Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Pyxis Tankers stock remained flat at $$1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.75.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

