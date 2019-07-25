PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

PZC stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.82. The company has a market cap of $947.48 million and a P/E ratio of 19.91.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

