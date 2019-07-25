Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.48. 54,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

