Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Issued By KeyCorp

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actuant in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of ATU stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Actuant has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Actuant by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Actuant by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Actuant by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Actuant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Actuant by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

