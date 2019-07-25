QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $174,200.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,444,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,540,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QADA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 10,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $847.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. QAD had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QAD by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QAD by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of QAD by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of QAD by 21,650.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

