QASH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227,962.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. QASH has a total market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $227,962.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00293757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.01623112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000601 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, GOPAX, Huobi, Liquid, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

