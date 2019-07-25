Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of >$6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6-7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $102.05. The company had a trading volume of 686,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.19. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.20.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

