Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to >$6.40 EPS.

DGX opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In other news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

