Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,248,842 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,248,842 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,000. Walmart makes up approximately 5.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 100.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.16. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $319.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

