Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Raymond James stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 115,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.52. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $61,494.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,881.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,881 shares of company stock worth $10,012,987 in the last ninety days. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

