Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$8.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark cut Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of Real Matters stock remained flat at $C$7.98 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,529. The stock has a market cap of $676.35 million and a PE ratio of -153.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.25. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.