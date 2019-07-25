Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.45. Red Rock Resources shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 90,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

