REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

RDHL stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.40.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 97.62% and a negative net margin of 506.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.