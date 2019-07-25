Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $5.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $21.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.01 to $23.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.22 to $28.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.65.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,045.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $292,457,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,347,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,245,000 after buying an additional 330,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,699,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,796,000 after buying an additional 142,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 762.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 128,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.63. 1,103,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $287.66 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

