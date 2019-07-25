Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 2,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,781. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $742,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,916,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,400. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 171,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

