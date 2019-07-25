Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 4.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Paypal by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,514,065.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,911,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.12. 18,187,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,099. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

