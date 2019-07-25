Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of FRBK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,826. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $270.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82.

In other news, Director Harry Madonna purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 698,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,400 shares of company stock worth $97,386. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

