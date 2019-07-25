Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 3.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Republic Services worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 74.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 109.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Republic Services by 44.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 966.7% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.97.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $1,587,157.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at $23,773,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,875 shares of company stock worth $10,891,028. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,169. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

