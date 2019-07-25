Research Analysts Set Expectations for Abraxas Petroleum Corp.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Abraxas Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

AXAS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $155.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 98.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,814 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,271,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 951,493 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1,729.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 376,530 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 62.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 905,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 348,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

