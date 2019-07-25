Research Analysts Set Expectations for MGIC Investment Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MTG stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,345.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

