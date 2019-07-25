Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM):

7/24/2019 – MGM Resorts International is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – MGM Resorts International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

7/2/2019 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2019 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MGM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 1,520,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 1,139,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $29,412,543.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,117,360 shares of company stock worth $161,200,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

