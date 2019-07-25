ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. ResMed makes up about 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $167,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,561.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $308,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,522.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,061 shares of company stock worth $11,769,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.84. 514,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $125.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $662.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

