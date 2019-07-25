Resonance Health (ASX:RHT) Shares Down 3.8%

Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 783,078 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million and a PE ratio of 41.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.11.

About Resonance Health (ASX:RHT)

Resonance Health Limited, a healthcare company, develops and delivers non-invasive medical imaging software and services worldwide. Its flagship product is FerriScan, a non-invasive liver diagnostic technology used for the measurement of liver iron concentration. The company also offers Cardiac T2, a dual analysis service with FerriScan to provide information regarding body iron stores; HepaFat-Scan, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) based tool for the measurement of volumetric liver fat fraction; and Bone Marrow R2-MRI for the assessment of iron levels in the bone marrow.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.