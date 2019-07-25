Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Shares of NASDAQ RECN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 6,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 451.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

