Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

NASDAQ:RECN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 3,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $535.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 134.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 451.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.