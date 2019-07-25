Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 376 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.47. 1,588,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,803. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

