Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,675,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total value of $613,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $17.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $490.48. 469,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $528.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.67.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

