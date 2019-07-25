Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $23.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after buying an additional 437,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,199,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 281,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,004,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.34. 37,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,219. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $200.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

