Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 168 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Masimo were worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $268,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,731 shares of company stock valued at $30,167,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Masimo stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,942. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $96.14 and a one year high of $157.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

