Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 19,800 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $5,002,668.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at $29,881,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock worth $29,791,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $127.73. 92,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,450. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

